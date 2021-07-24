Protesters opposed to COVID measures clash with police in Paris

Protesters hold placards and banners during a demonstration called by the "yellow vest" (gilets jaunes) movement against France's restrictions to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Paris, France, July 24, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - French anti-riot police fired teargas on Saturday as clashes broke out during protests in central Paris against COVID-19 curbs and vaccination, local television reported.

Television pictures showed police trying to push back demonstrators near the capital's Gare Saint-Lazare railway station after the protesters pushed over a police motorbike carrying several officers.

At another protest called by far-right politicians in west Paris, demonstrators opposed to anti-virus measures carried banners reading "Stop the dictatorship".

Across France, protests were also planned in cities including Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes and Toulouse.

French lawmakers are due to vote this weekend on a bill drafted by the government aimed at setting up a health pass and mandatory vaccination for health workers.

Reporting by Matthias Blamont Editing by Alison Williams and Helen Popper

