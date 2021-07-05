Protesters storm LGBT+ campaigners' office in Tbilisi before planned march

Anti-LGBT protesters shout as they take part in a rally ahead of the planned March for Dignity during Pride Week in Tbilisi, Georgia July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

MOSCOW, July 5 (Reuters) - Violent groups stormed and ransacked the office of LGBT+ campaigners in the Georgian capital Tbilisi on Monday, ahead of a planned pride march, the Tbilisi Pride group said on Twitter.

Campaigners posted photos and videos of people breaking into the premises and said some of their equipment was broken in the attack.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Andrew Osborn

