Europe
Protesters storm LGBT+ campaigners' office in Tbilisi before planned march
MOSCOW, July 5 (Reuters) - Violent groups stormed and ransacked the office of LGBT+ campaigners in the Georgian capital Tbilisi on Monday, ahead of a planned pride march, the Tbilisi Pride group said on Twitter.
Campaigners posted photos and videos of people breaking into the premises and said some of their equipment was broken in the attack.
Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Andrew Osborn
