Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Protesters storm LGBT+ campaigners' office in Tbilisi before planned march

1 minute read

Anti-LGBT protesters shout as they take part in a rally ahead of the planned March for Dignity during Pride Week in Tbilisi, Georgia July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

MOSCOW, July 5 (Reuters) - Violent groups stormed and ransacked the office of LGBT+ campaigners in the Georgian capital Tbilisi on Monday, ahead of a planned pride march, the Tbilisi Pride group said on Twitter.

Campaigners posted photos and videos of people breaking into the premises and said some of their equipment was broken in the attack.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 1:08 AM UTCPope doing well after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

Pope Francis is doing well following intestinal surgery, the Vatican said on Sunday after the 84-year-old pontiff was hospitalised for the first time since his election in 2013.

EuropeLuxembourg's Bettel admitted to hospital after positive COVID test - media reports
EuropePM Johnson to set out lockdown easing, though pandemic 'not over'
EuropeQueen Elizabeth honours Britain's health service for pandemic work
EuropePortugal's Madeira to allow visitors with COVID shots not approved by EU