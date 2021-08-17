Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Prototype military transport aircraft crashes in Russia

1 minute read

MOSCOW, Aug 17 (Reuters) - A prototype Ilyushin Il-112V military transport aircraft with three people on board crashed during a test flight in the Moscow region on Tuesday, its manufacturer United Aircraft Corporation said.

It was unclear from the company's statement if there were any casualties in the crash. However, RIA news agency cited an anonymous source as saying the crew were believed to have died.

A video of the crash published online showed the plane flying at low altitude with one of its wings on fire, before making a sharp turn and plummeting to the ground.

United Aircraft Corporation is developing and testing the Il-112V as a replacement for the ageing Antonov An-26.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Catherine Evans and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 7:53 AM UTC

Poland says will dismantle disciplinary chamber for judges

Poland will dismantle a judges' disciplinary chamber as part of wider judiciary reforms in coming months, the government said on Tuesday after the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that the disciplinary mechanism undercuts EU law.

Europe
Wildfires rage outside Athens, villages evacuated
Europe
French firefighters battle wildfire in southern Var region
Europe
Postal vote begins ahead of Germany's September election
Europe
'Don't leave Afghan people alone,' refugee in Greece pleads