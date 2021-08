French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during a news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris, France, June 25, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PARIS, Aug 18 (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian tweeted on Wednesday that he had asked the Taliban to show through their behaviour that they have changed as they say.

"It is up to them to prove it," he said.

Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

