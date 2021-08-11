Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

A purrfect match! Animal shelter puts lonely pets on Tinder

2 minute read

A cat and a kitten are seen in the village of Krompach near the town of Cvikov, Czech Republic, July 11, 2020. Picture taken July 11, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

MUNICH, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A German animal shelter is trying a new approach to find homes for abandoned pets: it is posting their profiles on dating app Tinder in the hope that lonely humans looking for love might also settle for the company of a cat or a dog.

The Munich Animal Welfare Association got an advertising agency to shoot professional pictures of 15 animals including a black-and-white cat called "Captain Kirk" that it put on Tinder.

Jillian Moss from the animal shelter said several people have swiped right on Tinder to set up their first "date": "The response is insane, it's exploding everywhere."

After coronavirus lockdowns led to a surge in pet ownership, animal welfare experts have warned that many animals might be abandoned as the pandemic wanes.

"We hope that these animals really find a new partner, a 'purrfect match' in the long term and not just for a few weeks," said Benjamin Beilke, who is coordinating Tinder communication.

"There aren't only lonely souls among humans, but there are also a lot of lonely souls among animals."

Reporting by Ayhan Uyanik, writing by Emma Thomasson, Editing by Douglas Busvine and Janet Lawrence

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 2:19 PM UTCGermany arrests British man suspected of spying for Russia

German police have arrested a British man who worked at the British embassy in Berlin on suspicion of passing documents to the Russian intelligence service in exchange for cash, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

EuropePolish government confident of majority for media reform bill
EuropeBlazes flare anew in Greece but spare ancient Olympia
EuropeGerman train network paralysed by driver strike
EuropeHow Sweden became the Silicon Valley of Europe