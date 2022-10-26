Putin accuses Ukraine of 'dirty bomb' plans, says risks of world conflict high

[1/2] Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference following the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) leaders' summit in Astana, Kazakhstan October 14, 2022. Sputnik/Ramil Sitdikov/Pool via REUTERS















MOSCOW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia was aware of Ukrainian plans to use a "dirty bomb", echoing an unsubstantiated allegation repeatedly made by Moscow in recent days.

Speaking at a meeting with the intelligence chiefs of several former Soviet countries, Putin said that the risk of conflict in the world and region was high, and that security should be heightened around key infrastructure sites.

Reporting by Reuters











