Putin ally says Bucha killings are fake propaganda

A satellite image shows an overview of Yablonska Street, in Bucha, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. Picture taken March 18, 2022. Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - One of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin's closest allies said on Tuesday that claims that Russian forces executed civilians in Bucha were fake products of Ukrainian and Western propaganda aimed at discrediting Russia.

"These are fakes that matured in the cynical imagination of Ukrainian propaganda," Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said.

"They were concocted for vast amounts of money," Medevedev said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.