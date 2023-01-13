Putin ally suggests confiscating property of Russian war critics















Jan 13 (Reuters) - A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday suggested confiscating property and assets of Russians who discredit the country's armed forces and oppose the war in Ukraine.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Russian Duma, said current measures, such as fines for those who speak out against what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, were not strict enough.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











