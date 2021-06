Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony launching the Amur gas processing plant managed by Gazprom company via video link outside Moscow, Russia June 9, 2021. Sputnik/Sergei Ilyin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in Geneva on June 16, the same day he is set to meet U.S. President Joe Biden there, Russia's TASS news agency quoted his spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Thursday.

Peskov also confirmed the two leaders would meet in the 18th-century Villa La Grange overlooking Lake Geneva. read more

