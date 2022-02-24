Putin to be hit with new U.S. sanctions -Bloomberg reporter, citing Senator Sherrod Brown

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with representatives of the business community at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia February 24, 2022. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will be hit personally with sanctions by the United States, a Bloomberg reporter said on Twitter, citing Senator Sherrod Brown.

Brown, chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, spoke with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen early Thursday afternoon, the Bloomberg reporter also said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Caitlin Webber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.