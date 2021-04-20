Russian and U.S. state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

For a possible summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden to take place, a lot depends on the United States' further actions, RIA cited Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Tuesday.

Despite the dire state of relations, the Kremlin has not ruled out Biden's proposal for a summit between the two leaders in Europe.

