Putin calls for modernisation of Russian military weapons
Nov 2 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the weapons used by Russia's military should be modernised.
"Weapons must constantly, continuously improve and remain effective. To achieve this, I repeat, it is important to ensure that there is active competition between manufacturers and developers," Putin told a meeting of his co-ordination council.
Reporting by Reuters
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.