Putin calls for modernisation of Russian military weapons

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Deputy Commander of the Airborne Troops Anatoly Kontsevoy at a training centre of the Western Military District for mobilised reservists, in Ryazan Region, Russia October 20, 2022. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Nov 2 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the weapons used by Russia's military should be modernised.

"Weapons must constantly, continuously improve and remain effective. To achieve this, I repeat, it is important to ensure that there is active competition between manufacturers and developers," Putin told a meeting of his co-ordination council.

Reporting by Reuters

