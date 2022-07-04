Putin congratulates Russian troops on 'liberating' Ukraine's Luhansk region

A view shows an apartment building heavily damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the city of Sievierodonetsk in the Luhansk Region, Ukraine July 1, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Summary This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 4 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Russian troops on "liberating" the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, a significant milestone for Moscow in its military campaign in Ukraine.

In a televised meeting with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Putin said the troops involved in the operation to capture the Luhansk region should rest but that other military units should continue fighting.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

