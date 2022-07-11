Putin decree gives all Ukrainians path to Russian citizenship

Summary This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, July 11 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday extending a simplified Russian naturalisation process to all citizens of Ukraine, a document published on the government's website showed.

Previously, a simplified procedure for acquiring Russian citizenship applied only to residents of the self-proclaimed breakaway territories of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in eastern Ukraine, which Russia seeks to "liberate" from Kyiv's control, as well as the Russian-occupied regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the state news agency TASS reported.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

