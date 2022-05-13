1 minute read
Putin discusses Finland and Sweden's NATO plans with Security Council, RIA reports
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
May 13 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday discussed Finland's and Sweden's potential NATO membership with his Security Council, the RIA news agency reported.
The Kremlin said on Thursday that Finland's indications that it planned to join the U.S.-led military bloc were a hostile move that posed a threat to Russia's security, and pledged to respond.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.