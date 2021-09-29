Skip to main content

Putin to end COVID-19 self-isolation period with Erdogan talks - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shake hands during a news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia March 5, 2020. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will end his period of coronavirus-related self-isolation later on Wednesday when he meets Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said.

Putin said earlier this month that he would have to spend "a few days" in self-isolation after dozens of people in his entourage fell ill with COVID-19. read more

He is holding face-to-face talks with Erdogan in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on Wednesday. The talks are expected to focus on Syria. read more

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn

