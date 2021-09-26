Skip to main content

Europe

Putin ends self-isolation with Siberian fishing trip

1 minute read
1/5

Russian President Vladimir Putin fishes during a short vacation at an unknown location in Siberia, Russia, in this undated photo taken in September 2021 and released September 26, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has spent several days on holiday in Siberia where he was hiking and fishing, the Kremlin said on Sunday, following a short spell in self-isolation as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

Putin said in the middle of September he would have to spend "a few days" in self-isolation after dozens of people in his entourage fell ill with COVID-19. He had to cancel his trip to Tajikistan for a security summit. read more

Putin has cultivated a macho image, appealing to many Russians, and has previously been pictured riding a horse barechested and in sun glasses, as well as carrying a hunting rifle and piloting a fighter jet.

This time, his outings were more mundane.

The Kremlin published 20 photos of Putin standing in a river and catching a fish, walking through lush meadows and talking to Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, his usual holiday companion.

Putin, 68, has had two shots of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. The Kremlin has said he was feeling healthy.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · September 25, 2021 · 10:09 PM UTC

UK warned visa plan to fix truck driver shortage will not solve crunch

Britain’s decision to issue temporary visas for 5,000 foreign truck drivers is a short-term fix that will not solve an acute labour shortage that risks major disruption for retailers in the run-up to Christmas, business leaders have warned.

Europe
Catalan separatist leader to attend hearing in Italy on Oct. 4
Europe
Dutch protest against COVID-19 vaccine pass to enter bars, restaurants
Europe
In Iceland's election, political stability again at stake
Europe
Iceland's ruling coalition boosts majority, preliminary election results show

Iceland's ruling left-right coalition looks set to strengthen its majority after a general election held on Saturday despite Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir losing ground, state broadcaster RUV said on Sunday based on preliminary results.