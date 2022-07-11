Putin and Erdogan hold talks on grain shipments, Kremlin says

July 11 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call where they discussed coordinating efforts on exporting grain and safety of navigation in the Black Sea, the Kremlin said on Monday.

It said the talks took place in the run-up to a Russian-Turkish summit scheduled for the near future.

