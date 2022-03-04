Putin formally signs law on punishing "fake information" - Tass

Law enforcement officers escort an elderly artist and activist, Yelena Osipova, during an anti-war protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Saint Petersburg, Russia March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

March 4 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday formally signed a law that would impose a jail term of up to 15 years for people who intentionally spread "fake" information about Russia's armed forces, TASS news agency reported.

The law was drafted earlier in the day by Russia's upper house of parliament. Putin also signed a law that would means those who called for sanctions against Russia would be held criminally responsible, said Tass.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.