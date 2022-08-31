Putin: Gorbachev had 'huge impact' on world history

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) listens to former President of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev during a news conference following bilateral talks with German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder at Schloss Gottorf Palace in the northern German town of Schleswig, Germany December 21, 2004. REUTERS/Christian Charisius/File Photo

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a condolence telegram sent on Wednesday that former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev had had a "huge impact on the course of world history".

Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, died on Tuesday aged 91.

Putin said Gorbachev "deeply understood that reforms were necessary" and strove to offer his own solutions to the problems faced by the Soviet Union in the 1980s.

