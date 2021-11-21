Putin has been revaccinated against COVID-19, Russian agencies say

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses participants of a forest and land use event as part of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), via video link from the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia November 2, 2021. Sputnik/Evgeniy Paulin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has been revaccinated against COVID-19, Russian news agencies quoted him as saying on Sunday.

Putin said in June 2021 that he had been vaccinated with Sputnik V vaccine.

"Today, on your recommendation and that of your colleagues, I got another vaccination, Sputnik Light. This is called revaccination," Putin said at a meeting with the deputy director of the Gamaleya Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed both vaccines.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.