Putin hopes talks with Ukraine will yield positive result

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony honouring the country's Olympians and Paralympians at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia April 26, 2022. Sputnik/Ramil Sitdikov/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

April 26 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia and Ukraine were continuing talks in an online format.

At the start of his meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Moscow, Putin also said he hopes that the talks would yield a positive result.

