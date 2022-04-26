1 minute read
Putin hopes talks with Ukraine will yield positive result
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 26 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia and Ukraine were continuing talks in an online format.
At the start of his meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Moscow, Putin also said he hopes that the talks would yield a positive result.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jonathan Oatis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.