Putin to meet soldiers' mothers - Vedomosti newspaper says

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the development prospects of the national selection breeding and genetics, via video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia November 21, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will in coming days meet the mothers of soldiers amid fierce fighting in Ukraine, the Vedomosti newspaper reported, citing three unidentified sources in the presidential administration.

Russia celebrates Mother's Day on Nov. 27. The Kremlin has not officially announced any Putin meeting with soldiers' mothers.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to deny or confirm the meeting, Vedomosti said.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

