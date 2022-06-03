Putin, not West, responsible for hunger in Africa -German foreign min spokesperson

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on a screen broadcasting Russian TV news programs at a humanitarian aid distribution point during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 30, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

BERLIN, June 3 (Reuters) - Germany strongly condemns Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempt to create a narrative that the West is responsible for causing famine in Africa, said a Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

"We have to stress that the fact that there is a risk of famine in parts of the world, that some countries are being cut off from grain exports, is a consequence of the Russian war of aggression and not of western sanctions," added the spokesperson at a regular government news conference on Friday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.