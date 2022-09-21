1 minute read
Putin orders funding boost for Russian weapons production
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered an increase in funding to boost the country's weapons production in a televised address to the nation on Wednesday in which he ordered a "partial mobilisation" to support Moscow's war effort in Ukraine.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.