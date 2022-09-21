Putin orders funding boost for Russian weapons production

Russian T-14 Armata tanks drive in Red Square during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered an increase in funding to boost the country's weapons production in a televised address to the nation on Wednesday in which he ordered a "partial mobilisation" to support Moscow's war effort in Ukraine.

