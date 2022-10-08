Putin orders more security for Crimea bridge, energy supplies, Interfax reports















Oct 8 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday ordered tighter security for the bridge from Russia to Crimea as well as the infrastructure supplying electricity and natural gas to the peninsula, Interfax said.

In a decree issued hours after the bridge was damaged by a blast, Putin said the FSB security service would be responsible for strengthening protection measures.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Cynthia Osterman











