Putin orders talks on unified regional air defence with Kyrgyzstan
MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday ordered the defence and foreign ministries to begin talks with Kyrgyzstan on a common regional air defence system, according to the text of the order posted on a government website.
The countries do not have a common border.
