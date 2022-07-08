Putin orders talks on unified regional air defence with Kyrgyzstan

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov in Sochi, Russia May 24, 2021. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday ordered the defence and foreign ministries to begin talks with Kyrgyzstan on a common regional air defence system, according to the text of the order posted on a government website.

The countries do not have a common border.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

