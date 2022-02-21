1 minute read
Putin plans to recognise eastern Ukraine's breakaway regions - Kremlin
MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told France's president and Germany's chancellor during phone calls on Monday that he planned to sign a decree recognising the two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent entities shortly, the Kremlin said.
The French and German leaders voiced disappointment after hearing the decision, the Kremlin said in a readout of the phone calls.
Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, Alexander Marrow, Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Heavens
