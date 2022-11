Kremlin says no major progress on Zaporizhzhia nuclear security zone

, article with image

Europe category · November 22, 2022 · 11:20 AM UTC · undefined ago · undefined ago

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that no substantive progress had been made towards creating a security zone around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, once again accusing Kyiv of shelling at the plant and risking a nuclear incident.