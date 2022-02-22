Putin ratifies treaties with breakaway Ukrainian regions

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, February 22, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin ratified friendship treaties with two Moscow-backed Ukrainian breakaway republics on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

Russia has said the step allows it to build military bases there, deploy troops, agree a joint defence posture and tighten economic integration. The move comes amid a crisis over a huge Russian military buildup near Ukraine that has fuelled fears of an invasion, which Moscow denies planning.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tom Balmforth Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.