Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a video conference call with officials and young professionals in Moscow, Russia March 25, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

President Vladimir Putin has received the second shot of a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, the Interfax news agency cited him as saying on Wednesday.

The Kremlin said last month that Putin had received the first shot without disclosing details or providing photographs. It has not said which of Russia's three vaccines, the most well-known of which is Sputnik V, he has received.

