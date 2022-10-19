Putin restricts movement in and out of regions near Ukraine















Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree on Wednesday restricting movement in and out of eight regions adjoining Ukraine.

The measures apply to the southern regions of Krasnodar, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk and Rostov, which are all near Ukraine, and the territories of Crimea and Sevastopol, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.