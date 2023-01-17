Putin: Russian economy likely shrank 2.5% in 2022 but beating expectations















Jan 17 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the Russian economy was likely to have shrunk by 2.5% in 2022, but that it was performing better than most experts had predicted.

Putin, who was speaking at a meeting with top officials including the finance minister and central bank chief, said real wage growth needed to be stimulated.

