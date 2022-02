Putin says Macron told him Ukraine leadership is ready to implement Minsk peace deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the country's Paralympic team ahead of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games via a video link in Moscow, Russia February 21, 2022. Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron had told him Ukraine's leadership was ready to implement the Minsk peace process and was working on fresh ideas to hold elections in two breakaway regions.

In televised remarks, Putin was responding to an assessment from his special envoy on Ukraine, Dmitry Kozak, who said he believed Kyiv would never implement the peace agreements as things stand.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

