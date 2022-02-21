Putin says Macron told him U.S. has changed stance on Russia's security demands

French President Emmanuel Macron looks on during a European Union - African Union summit, in Brussels, Belgium February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron had told him there had been a change in Washington's stance on Russian security demands, but that he did not know what it was.

Putin, in televised remarks, rejected Western assertions that saying Ukraine would not join NATO soon would be a concession to Russia, because it was not ready to do so anyway.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

