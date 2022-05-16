Putin says new military infrastructure in Finland, Sweden would demand reaction

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Artyom Zhoga, father of commander of the Sparta Battalion pro-Russian military unit Vladimir Zhoga who was killed in a conflict in Ukraine, following the parade on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow, Russia May 9, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS

May 16 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Monday said Russia had no issue with Finland and Sweden, but that the expansion of military infrastructure on their territory would demand a reaction from Moscow, as the Nordic countries move closer to joining NATO.

Putin, speaking in Moscow at a summit of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), said NATO's expansion was a problem for Russia and that it must look closely at what he said were the U.S.-led military alliance's plans to increase its global influence.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.