Putin says Nord Stream sabotage is 'act of international terrorism'















MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that major leaks which suddenly erupted in the Nord Stream gas pipelines running from Russia to Europe were an "act of international terrorism".

Putin said the attacks on the pipelines, which European and Western governments have called sabotage, set a "dangerous precedent".

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge











