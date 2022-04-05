Putin says possible nationalization of Russian assets abroad is "a double-edged weapon"

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with the head of the Republic of Ingushetia Makhmud-Ali Kalimatov at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 30, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo

April 5 (Reuters) - Possible nationalization of Russian assets abroad is "a double-edged weapon", Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, in comments suggesting that Russia was capable of responding in kind.

He was speaking a day after Germany said its energy regulator would take control of Gazprom Germania, a gas trading, storage and transmission business which Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said it was exiting last Friday. read more

Putin also said that Russia needs to keep a close eye on agriculture exports to "unfriendly countries".

Reporting by Reuters

