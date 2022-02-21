Putin says recognition of breakaway Ukraine regions needs to be considered

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives start to training launches of ballistic missiles as part of the exercise of the strategic deterrence force, in Moscow, Russia February 19, 2022. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday told his security council it was necessary to consider an appeal from the leaders of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine for Russia to recognise them as independent.

Putin said in televised remarks that the threat to Russia would substantially increase if Ukraine were to join NATO.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

