Putin says Russia does not want war, calls Donbass 'genocide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, in Moscow, Russia, February 7, 2022. Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia does not want a war in Europe, but described the situation in east Ukraine's breakaway regions as "genocide" and called for the conflict there to be resolved through the Minsk peace progress.

At a joint news conference after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Putin said Russia had decided to partially withdraw troops from near Ukraine and saw some room for further discussion with the West on Moscow's security demands.

He said, however, that there had not been a constructive response to Russia's demands.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Darya Korsunskaya, Mark Trevelyan; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.