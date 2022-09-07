Putin says Russia has not lost anything over actions in Ukraine

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the plenary session of the 2022 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Russia September 7, 2022. Sergey Bobylev/TASS Host Photo Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Summary This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia had not lost anything as a result of its military campaign in Ukraine.

Speaking at an economic forum in Vladivostok, he said all Russia's actions were designed to strengthen Russia's sovereignty and were aimed at "helping people" living in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

