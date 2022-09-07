1 minute read
Putin says Russia has not lost anything over actions in Ukraine
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Summary
- This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia had not lost anything as a result of its military campaign in Ukraine.
Speaking at an economic forum in Vladivostok, he said all Russia's actions were designed to strengthen Russia's sovereignty and were aimed at "helping people" living in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.