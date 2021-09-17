Skip to main content

Europe

Putin says Russia needs to work with the Taliban

1 minute read

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit via a video link at his residence outside Moscow, Russia, September 17, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Russia needs to work with the Taliban government in Afghanistan, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a meeting of a China- and Russia-led security bloc, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Speaking via video link at the conference held in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, Putin said Russia supported a United Nations conference on Afghanistan and that world powers should consider unfreezing Afghanistan's assets.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Hugh Lawson

