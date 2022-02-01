Putin says Russia ready to supply extra 1 bcm/year of gas to Hungary

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference following talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow, Russia February 1, 2022. Yuri Kochetkov/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that Russia is ready to provide Hungary with an additional one billion cubic metres of gas per year.

He also said that problems on the European gas market could reappear in future but Hungary is shielded from those problems thanks to a long-term deal with Russia.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman

