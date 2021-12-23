Europe
Putin says Russia's future actions depend on security guarantees
MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the onus was on the West to provide Russia with the security guarantees it was seeking, and this would determine Moscow's future actions.
Putin said NATO had "cheated" Russia with five waves of expansion since the Cold War and the United States was at Russia's doorstep with its missiles.
Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Marrow
