Putin says senses Kyiv has decided against peaceful solution to E.Ukraine conflict

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he had the impression that the Ukrainian leadership had decided against a peaceful resolution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

He did not elaborate, but said that both Russia and Germany were worried by growing tensions in Donbass where Russian-backed separatists have been locked in a conflict with Ukrainian government forces since 2014.

Putin was speaking at a news conference after holding talks in the Kremlin with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Reporting by Moscow buro Editing by Andrew Osborn

