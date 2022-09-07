1 minute read
Putin says Ukraine government is 'illegitimate regime'
- This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday repeated his assertion that the Ukrainian government is an "illegitimate regime," saying it was founded after a "coup" in 2014.
Speaking at an economic forum in the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, Putin also rejected claims that Russia had violated international law.
Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge
