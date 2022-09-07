Putin says Ukraine government is 'illegitimate regime'

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the plenary session of the 2022 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Russia September 7, 2022. Sputnik/Aleksey Smirnov/Pool via REUTERS

Summary This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday repeated his assertion that the Ukrainian government is an "illegitimate regime," saying it was founded after a "coup" in 2014.

Speaking at an economic forum in the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, Putin also rejected claims that Russia had violated international law.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

