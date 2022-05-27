Putin accuses Ukraine of 'sabotaging' negotiating process

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council via a video link in Moscow, Russia May 27, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin via REUTERS

May 27 (Reuters) - Russia's President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of "sabotaging" the negotiating process between the two countries, the Kremlin said, citing comments he made to Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in a phone call on Friday.

Putin also informed Nehammer about actions that Russia was taking to secure safe passage for vessels in the Azov and Black Seas, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.