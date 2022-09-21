1 minute read
Putin says West engaging in nuclear blackmail, Russia can respond
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday accused the West of engaging in nuclear blackmail against Russia, in a speech announcing a partial mobilisation for the country's military campaign in Ukraine.
In the televised speech, Putin said that Russia had "lots of weapons to reply" to what he called Western threats and said that he was not bluffing.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.