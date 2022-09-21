Putin says West engaging in nuclear blackmail, Russia can respond

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Russian President Vladimir Putin makes an address, dedicated to a military conflict with Ukraine, in Moscow, Russia, in this still image taken from video released September 21, 2022. Russian Presidential Press Service/Kremlin via REUTERS

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday accused the West of engaging in nuclear blackmail against Russia, in a speech announcing a partial mobilisation for the country's military campaign in Ukraine.

In the televised speech, Putin said that Russia had "lots of weapons to reply" to what he called Western threats and said that he was not bluffing.

