Putin says West uses sanctions to hold back rivals

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 24, 2022. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused the West of using economic sanctions and "colour revolutions" against rivals as it could not compete fairly with the rising economic and political might of Asia.

Putin said Western countries had "thrown aside the rules" of international affairs in order to maintain their domination and hold down what they saw as "second-class civilisations."

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

