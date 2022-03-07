1 minute read
Putin says will not use conscript soldiers in Ukraine
March 8 (Reuters) - Russia will not use any conscript soldiers in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"I emphasize that conscript soldiers are not participating in hostilities and will not participate in them. And there will be no additional call-up of reservists," Putin said in a televised message to mark International Women's Day.
