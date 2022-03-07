Putin says will not use conscript soldiers in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with flight personnel, students and employees of the Aeroflot Aviation School on the suburbs of Moscow, Russia March 5, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo

March 8 (Reuters) - Russia will not use any conscript soldiers in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"I emphasize that conscript soldiers are not participating in hostilities and will not participate in them. And there will be no additional call-up of reservists," Putin said in a televised message to mark International Women's Day.

